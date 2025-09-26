Coolie To Thug Life: Top 10 Highest Grossing Tamil Films Of The Year

Coolie to Thug Life: The year 2025 is almost nine months in. Let's take a look at the top 10 films released during this period that have raked in the most money in Tamil Nadu

2025 has been a year of ups and downs for Tamil cinema. The number of flops has been higher than hits. Out of nearly 200 films released, not even 20 were successful. Here is the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life, starring a huge cast including Kamal Haasan and Simbu, failed despite high expectations. It's at 10th place, grossing ₹44 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Suriya's Retro is 9th on the list of highest-grossing films at the Tamil Nadu box office. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it stars Pooja Hegde opposite Suriya and grossed ₹51 crore.

Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C and starring Vishal, was a Pongal release. It grossed ₹52 crore in Tamil Nadu, securing the 8th spot on the list.

Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Madharaasi was released this month. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, it grossed ₹56 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office, landing at the 7th position.

Thalaivan Thalaivi, starring Vijay Sethupathi and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, was released in July. Directed by Pandiraj, it grossed ₹59 crore in Tamil Nadu, placing it at 6th.

Tourist Family, with Sasikumar in the lead, was directed by newcomer Abishan Jeevinth. It grossed ₹63 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office, securing the 5th position.

Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, was released in February. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film grossed ₹78 crore in Tamil Nadu, taking the 4th spot.

Two Ajith films are on this list, one being Vidaamuyarchi. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca, it grossed ₹79 crore in Tamil Nadu, placing it at 3rd.

Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released in August. The film grossed ₹147.20 crore in Tamil Nadu, securing the 2nd position on the list.

Ajith's Good Bad Ugly holds the record for the highest-grossing film this year at the Tamil Nadu box office. It grossed ₹152.20 crore, proudly taking the top spot.