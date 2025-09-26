GWM: The Shining Car In DP World Asia Cup 2025
The standout“Big Machine” at the Asia Cup 2025 is the Haval H9 from GWM, positioned as the hero SUV of the tournament. This marks GWM's first foray into cricket sponsorship, delivering global visibility with record-breaking audiences for the India–Pakistan matches. Millions of fans worldwide have already noticed the Haval H9 on display, making it one of the most talked-about highlights of the event.
“Our partnership with the Asia Cup 2025 reflects our vision of connecting with people through shared passions,” said Mr. Sunny Bhat, Director – Sales & Marketing, Great Wall Motor Middle East.“We believe in pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks, and this collaboration embodies that spirit. Through this platform, we aim to inspire millions and reinforce our commitment to growth, excellence, and community engagement.”
As part of the collaboration, GWM and Al Naboodah are showcasing the Haval H9 across venues with bold branding, fan activations, and exclusive product displays. Designed for families and built for adventure, the H9 blends advanced technology, strong performance, and modern design-qualities that align with the energy of cricket and resonate with younger audiences.
