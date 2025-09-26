Record Water Tariff Increases Finally End, But Europe Emerges A New Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OXFORD, England, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Intelligence (GWI)'s annual Tariff Survey, published on 24September, found that average global water tariff growth from 2024 to 2025 was 6.2%, putting an end to the record increases seen in the high-inflation post-pandemic years.

Where tariffs are increasing however, the decision is more frequently driven by the needs for long-term investments rather than operational cost recovery, which was driving early post-pandemic increases.

Unusually, Europe is at the forefront of this year's tariff increase, with new legislation and investments in climate change resilience driving higher-than-usual increases. Two countries join Europe at the top of the increase table, Turkey and Kazakhstan, with both countries taking seven of the ten spots for top increases in 2025.

In Kazakhstan, the authorities took the plunge with a shift to volumetric tariffs to meet investment needs in ageing infrastructure and resilience. Despite the large increase, tariffs remain low in absolute terms however.

Elsewhere in Asia, where GWI has surveyed 172 cities from 40 countries and territories, growth is sluggish. A few notable increases in India are far from enough to lift the country's standing in the tariff ranking: South Asia remains by far the cheapest region in the world.

In Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa, after sustained growth over the past few years, growth is relatively subdued this year, with notable exceptions such as South Africa and Argentina. As for North America, tariff growth is stable, underpinned in many cities by increases in stormwater charges to cope with more extreme weather events.

Become a GWI Member today to access the full dataset, including detailed tariff profiles for 641 cities in 200 countries, in-depth articles, plus all previous tariff survey data dating back to 2011:

About Global Water Intelligence

Global Water Intelligence is the leading market intelligence and events company serving the international water industry. Over the last 25 years we have built our business around being a trusted interface between our clients and their markets, providing our customers with high-level intelligence that enables them to make the most informed strategic decisions for their business. We cover municipal markets and every industrial vertical as well as technology, finance and economics.

CONTACT: Emilie Filou

COMPANY: Global Water Intelligence

PHONE: 01865 204208

EMAIL: ...

WEB:

