$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Perdian Tumanan

Perdian Tumanan


2025-09-26 05:05:43
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in Ethics and Religion, Villanova School of Law
Profile Articles Activity

I am a PhD candidate in Ethics and Religion at Villanova University. I have taught extensively in the areas of faith and culture, peacebuilding, and religion. My research focuses on political theology, just peace theology, and the intersections of colonialism and religion. I previously worked with an international NGO in Indonesia as a religion and culture specialist and co-initiated the Indonesia Peacebuilding Institute in 2018, a network of religious scholars and leaders dedicated to fostering a culture of peace among Indonesia's younger generation through peace education.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate in Ethics and Religion, Villanova School of Law
Education
  • 2022 Villanova University, Master of Arts in Theological Studies

The Conversation

MENAFN26092025000199003603ID1110114718

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search