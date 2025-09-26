Perdian Tumanan
PhD Candidate in Ethics and Religion,
Villanova School of Law
I am a PhD candidate in Ethics and Religion at Villanova University. I have taught extensively in the areas of faith and culture, peacebuilding, and religion. My research focuses on political theology, just peace theology, and the intersections of colonialism and religion. I previously worked with an international NGO in Indonesia as a religion and culture specialist and co-initiated the Indonesia Peacebuilding Institute in 2018, a network of religious scholars and leaders dedicated to fostering a culture of peace among Indonesia's younger generation through peace education.Experience
–present
PhD Candidate in Ethics and Religion, Villanova School of Law
2022
Villanova University, Master of Arts in Theological Studies
