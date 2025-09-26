President Murmu: India Must Be Self-Reliant In Rare Earths

File Photo Of President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi – President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday that India should achieve self-reliance in production of rare earth elements, given the current geopolitical situation.

This would help India achieve its target of becoming a developed nation and play an important role in ensuring the security of the country, Murmu said while speaking at the National Geoscience Awards 2024 here.

“Seeing the current geopolitical situation it is very important that India becomes self-reliant in production of rare earth elements,” she said.

These elements are not rare because their availability is scarce but the process to identify these elements is very complicated, she said, adding that the development of indigenous technique will help complete this complicated process.

President Murmu said this is the age of artificial intelligence, semiconductior, and clean energy technology.

Rare earth elements are essential in smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy technologies.