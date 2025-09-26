Mirwaiz Says Again 'Disallowed' To Offer Friday Prayers At Jamia Masjid
Srinagar – Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that he has been disallowed again from offering congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here.
“Just informed by the police that today again, for the third consecutive Friday, I have been placed under house arrest and will not be allowed to go to Jama Masjid,” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.
The Mirwaiz, who is also the chief cleric of Kashmir and delivers the Friday sermon at the grand mosque, described the repeated house detention as an assault on basic rights.
“What law, if laws govern us, sanctions such an assault on basic rights and turns worship into a crime? Week after week, on Fridays or any day they decide, at their whim and will, the authorities lock me inside my home, curb my freedom, and prevent me from fulfilling my religious duties, with no accountability for this authoritarian behaviour,” he added.
