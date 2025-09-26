Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mirwaiz Says Again 'Disallowed' To Offer Friday Prayers At Jamia Masjid

Mirwaiz Says Again 'Disallowed' To Offer Friday Prayers At Jamia Masjid


2025-09-26 05:03:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File Photo Of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar – Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that he has been disallowed again from offering congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here.

“Just informed by the police that today again, for the third consecutive Friday, I have been placed under house arrest and will not be allowed to go to Jama Masjid,” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

The Mirwaiz, who is also the chief cleric of Kashmir and delivers the Friday sermon at the grand mosque, described the repeated house detention as an assault on basic rights.

“What law, if laws govern us, sanctions such an assault on basic rights and turns worship into a crime? Week after week, on Fridays or any day they decide, at their whim and will, the authorities lock me inside my home, curb my freedom, and prevent me from fulfilling my religious duties, with no accountability for this authoritarian behaviour,” he added.

MENAFN26092025000215011059ID1110114689

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search