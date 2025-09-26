Watch: UAE President Meets UFC Middleweight World Champion Khamzat Chimaev

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Khamzat Chimaev, who was recently crowned UFC Middleweight World Champion following his victory in Chicago.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Chimaev on his world title, wishing him continued success in his sporting career and further international honours.

Khamzat Chimaev thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his strong support of the country's sports sector and athletes, and for his efforts to nurture and empower emerging talent. He said this support has played a key role in raising the international profile of Emirati competitors and enabling their success on the world stage.

Take a look at a video of the meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi:

The Dubai-based fighter made history in August, capturing the UFC middleweight title at UFC 319 with a dominant unanimous decision win over Dricus Du Plessis.

Du Plessis, who entered as champion with a 23-2 record, was dropped within the first 10 seconds of the fight and remained on the defensive throughout.

Chimaev, the 31-year-old who received a UAE passport in February 2025, carried the nation's flag into the Octagon and celebrated with it after the judges awarded him a clean sweep with 50-44 scores across all three cards. With the victory, Chimaev extended his unbeaten record to 15-0.

He broke multiple UFC records in the process. According to ESPN, he landed 529 strikes - shattering Max Holloway's previous record of 447 set in 2021.

Here are more photos of Sheikh Mohamed's sit-down with the champion: