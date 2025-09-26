Promote Local Products, Dr Jitendra Singh Tells Lal Chowk Traders

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday toured the bustling Lal Chowk market in Srinagar, where he interacted with traders and urged them to prioritise the sale and promotion of indigenous products to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's economy and empower local artisans.

The visit came in the backdrop of the Centre's recent revision of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, a move the Minister described as“transformative” for small businesses across the country, including in Kashmir.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a landmark step by rationalising GST slabs. Several items are now at zero per cent tax, which is being celebrated across India. What is more heartening is to see the same celebratory mood here in Kashmir's prime marketplace,” Dr. Singh told reporters after meeting shopkeepers.

The Minister said traders at Lal Chowk expressed gratitude for the GST relief and noted that the decision had brought a tangible sense of ease to doing business.“Since Lal Chowk is also a centre for tourists from across India and abroad, the positive message going out from here carries nationwide significance,” he remarked.

Recalling Prime Minister Modi's visit to Srinagar during the 2014 floods, Dr. Singh said the gesture of spending Diwali with affected families instead of at his official residence highlighted the government's enduring commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.