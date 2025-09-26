Minister Al-Mousherji: Gov't Supports Country's Governors To Fulfill Respective Tasks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Shereeda Al-Mousherji, affirmed on Thursday that government supported the governors in their task to serve the people and run the affairs of the country's six governorates.
This came during Minister Al-Mousherji's reception of the governors at Seif Palace.
Governor of Farwaniya, Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah, the Capital District Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, the Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer and Acting Governor of Hawalli Sheikh Bader Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Governor of Al-Ahmadi Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Governor of Jahra Hamad Al-Hbeshi in addition to Director General of the General Administration of Ministerial Committees and Governorates Affairs at the Ministry of Interior Sheikh Nasser Mohammed Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah were present at the reception.
For their parts, the Governors displayed some of the administrative needs required to boost their operations and better serve the public.
The Governors expressed gratitude to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the cabinet for providing a platform to express their needs that would help develop services for citizens and residents in line with the directives His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)

