Steinberg Law Firm Recognized As 2025 Charleston's Choice For Best Personal Injury Law Firm And Best Law Firm

North Charleston, South Carolina – In a testament to its enduring commitment to justice and community, Steinberg Law Firm is the winner of The Post and Courier's 2025 Charleston's Choice Awards for both Best Personal Injury Law Firm and Best Law Firm .

The Charleston's Choice Awards, driven by community input, allow residents and local businesses to vote for the companies they value most. This year, there were 12 finalists in the Law Firm category, which included established firms and newer entrants in the legal landscape.

After months of nominations and voting, the Steinberg Law Firm won in two distinguished categories. Founded in 1927, Steinberg Law Firm has carved out a reputation for successfully advocating on behalf of those injured by negligence in Charleston and throughout the Lowcountry. The firm is well known for its work in personal injury, workers' compensation, and car accident cases, assisting clients in navigating the complexities of the legal system to secure the compensation they deserve. The firm is a pillar in the South Carolina legal community, with offices in North Charleston, Goose Creek, and Summerville, while handling cases throughout the state of South Carolina

“Receiving this recognition from our community is a profound honor,” said Michael Jordan of Steinberg Law Firm.“It affirms our dedication to providing compassionate and effective legal representation for those facing the challenges of personal injury and negligence. We are grateful to our clients and the community for placing their trust in us for all these years.”

As South Carolina continues to grow and evolve, Steinberg Law Firm remains steadfast in its mission to protect the rights of injury victims and ensure that justice prevails. The firm's achievement as Charleston's Choice for Best Personal Injury Law Firm and Best Law Firm reflects its legal prowess and its unwavering commitment to the community.

The Steinberg Law Firm has assisted victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including personal injury, workers' compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800 or visit our website at steinberglawfirm .

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800

...



Press Contact : Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.