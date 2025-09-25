Dubai's Off-Plan Property Market Surges Amid Record Sales And Investor Confidence

Dubai's off-plan property market continues to dominate the emirate's real estate landscape in 2025, with developers accelerating launches to meet surging demand from both domestic buyers and international investors.

According to a recent report by JLL, off-plan properties accounted for the majority of sales transactions in the first half of the year, underscoring their central role in driving market momentum. Dubai's property sales reached Dh153.7 billion in Q2 2025-a 44.5% year-on-year increase-highlighting the sector's resilience and appeal.

The boom is supported by approximately 32,400 residential units currently under construction across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with developers offering flexible payment plans and attractive pricing to entice buyers. Government initiatives aimed at enhancing investment appeal, coupled with stable rental activity and rising lease renewals, have further reinforced confidence in the market. Analysts note that high-net-worth individuals continue to fuel demand for luxury off-plan homes, while mid-market launches are gaining traction among first-time buyers and long-term residents.

As Dubai positions itself as a global safe-haven for property investment, the off-plan segment is expected to remain a key growth driver through year-end, aligning with broader economic goals under the Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the D33 agenda.

A series of new launches took place in Dubai recently, adding weight to the sector.

MAAIA, a global real estate developer, recently broke ground on La Clé, its boutique residential development in the heart of Al Furjan. The groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant step forward for the premium project, which is scheduled for completion in Q1 2027.

La Clé by MAAIA will deliver 56 premium residences, featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, along with a selected number of apartments with a private pool-an exclusive offering in the Al Furjan community. The development blends modern aesthetics with serene surroundings, combining contemporary layouts, premium finishes, and a community-focused lifestyle.

“Our ambition is to contribute to the growth and development goals of the UAE. The groundbreaking of La Clé represents more than the start of construction, it marks the realisation of MAAIA's vision to craft homes that merge modern design with nature, offering a unique lifestyle to the Al Furjan community,” said Mohammed Imran, Founder & Chairman of MAAIA.“With Ashiyana Group and Emsquare Engineering Consultants as our trusted partners, we are confident that La Clé will redefine boutique luxury living in Dubai.”

Ascendas Developers recently unveiled Maison Nami, its latest bespoke residence at Sundials, Jumeirah Golf Estates, valued at Dh46 Million. Overlooking the full expanse of the Earth Course, the villa spans close to 10,000 square feet.

Over the next 12 months, the developer plans to deliver Dh500 million worth of bespoke villas, with eight completions scheduled between October 2025 and March 2026. Maison Kai, the company's largest upcoming villa in Al Barari will be valued at Dh120 million in Al Barari, set for completion in February 2026..

“Dubai has no shortage of luxury developments, but when luxury becomes mass-produced, it loses its essence,” said Kavin Gupta, Co-founder & Partner, Ascendas Developers.“Our approach is rooted in meticulous planning and project management, ensuring that every detail aligns with our vision of bespoke living,” he added.

365 Luxury Homes is offering an exclusive portfolio of private residences designed for affluent travelers who value privacy, security, and togetherness above all. Tailored for discerning families, the brand positions itself as the leading provider of luxury family accommodation in Dubai. 365 Luxury Homes also offers a dedicated concierge service.