TALLSEN And Zharkynai's Осоо Master KG Forge Award Winning Partnership In Kyrgyzstan

TALLSEN, an international hardware brand originating from Germany and known for upholding European standards and German craftsmanship, has officially deepened its cooperation with Kyrgyz entrepreneur Zharkynai, founder of hardware wholesaler ОсОО Master KG. This collaboration, which began in June 2023, has quickly become a benchmark of success in cross-border partnerships under the Belt and Road Initiative.







Building Bridges Across Borders

In June 2023, the TALLSEN team traveled to Kyrgyzstan as part of its on-site research in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative. During this visit, TALLSEN held its first formal meeting with Zharkynai in the conference room of ОсОО Master KG. With nearly 13 years of industry experience and strong local influence, Zharkynai recognized the potential of TALLSEN's German-rooted brand and professional approach.

At the meeting, TALLSEN engaged in in-depth discussions about the Kyrgyz hardware market, analyzing competitor strengths and weaknesses, and identifying the shared goal of“meeting the needs of local users.” The alignment of visions led both parties to reach an initial cooperation agreement.

Swift Implementation and Market Promotion

Within a week of their first meeting, the two parties officially signed a million-dollar exclusive agency agreement-naming Zharkynai TALLSEN's strategic partner in Kyrgyzstan-and moved the cooperation into implementation. At TALLSEN's factory in Jinli, China, Zharkynai and her team later introduced TALLSEN's branded materials (including caps, T-shirts, brand flags, notebooks, and tote bags) into the Kyrgyz market. These promotional tools were designed to strengthen consumer engagement, boost customer satisfaction and loyalty, and drive sales growth.

TALLSEN , in turn, committed to supporting customized hardware solutions and providing robust after-sales services to ensure that local market needs were fully addressed. This support became a cornerstone of their growing collaboration

Remarkable Growth and Recognition

Since the launch of the collaboration Zharkynai's area of responsibility in Kyrgyzstan has achieved 100% year-on-year growth for three consecutive years, demonstrating the success of the cooperative model.

Recognizing her outstanding contributions, TALLSEN awarded Zharkynai the prestigious title of“TALLSEN Outstanding Agent.” This is the highest honor bestowed by the brand, symbolizing her leadership and resilience.

Shared Values Driving Long-Term Collaboration

The collaboration between TALLSEN and ОсОО Master KG has become a powerful example of cross-border business synergy. Local consumers in Kyrgyzstan increasingly associate TALLSEN with“reliable quality and performance,” and both parties have pledged to uphold the shared values of quality, brand, and innovation as the foundation of their future cooperation.

This collaboration not only strengthens TALLSEN's international presence but also provides local customers in Kyrgyzstan with access to world-class hardware products, bridging markets through mutual trust and strategic alignment.

To learn more, visit Tallsen's official website .

For any media or commercial inquiries, contact Tallsen at ... or WhatsApp at +86 139 2989 1220.