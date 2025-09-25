Rosabel V. Zohfeld Inspires With Powerful Memoir:“The Courage To Succeed A True American Dream”

MENAFN - GetNews)



A story of resilience, transformation, and triumph from immigrant nurse practitioner, author, and podcaster.

Rosabel V. Zohfeld, a certified family nurse practitioner, acclaimed podcaster, and passionate author, announces the release of her inspiring new memoir, The Courage to Succeed: A True American Dream. Available now in eBook, paperback, hardcover, and audiobook formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble , the book offers a deeply personal account of Rosabel's immigrant journey, resilience through health crises, and pursuit of a fulfilling life in the United States.

Born in Colombia and arriving in the U.S. without speaking English, Rosabel's journey is one of grit, growth, and unwavering courage. Her memoir recounts her remarkable path-from working in emergency and trauma care to becoming a family nurse practitioner specializing in neurology, all while navigating personal and professional trials.

The Courage to Succeed is more than a memoir-it's a roadmap for those facing adversity. Zohfeld's story is a reminder that success isn't about where you start; it's about having the strength to rise, the courage to continue, and the vision to transform challenges into opportunities.

Zohfeld says,“Through my book, The Courage to Succeed: A True American Dream, and my podcast, Rosabel Unscripted Podcast., I share real, relatable stories of resilience, personal growth, and transformation. I combine healthcare knowledge with life lessons, offering insights that inspire and help others navigate their own challenges while emphasizing the power of individuality and perseverance.”

In addition to her work in healthcare, Rosabel is the creator and host of Rosabel Unscripted Podcast. - a platform for honest conversations about health, wellness, personal growth, and entrepreneurship. The podcast features a wide range of guests, from fellow professionals to everyday heroes, sharing real stories that uplift, educate, and empower listeners.

With a unique blend of healthcare expertise, immigrant perspective, and commitment to holistic personal development, Zohfeld offers both readers and listeners an authentic voice of encouragement and insight. Her mission is to provide practical tools and heartfelt storytelling to help others thrive-personally and professionally.

eBook, Paperback, Hardcover, Audiobook

Amazon : The Courage to Succeed Barnes & Noble : The Courage to Succeed

For media inquiries, interviews, podcast appearances, or review copies, please contact: Website: Phone: (850) 320-7614

About the Author:

Rosabel Zohfeld, APRN, MSN-Ed, FNP-C , is a nurse practitioner specializing in neurology with a passion for understanding the full picture of patient health-emotional, physical, and psychological. She holds degrees from Troy University, Jacksonville University, and the University of Texas at Arlington. As the host of Rosabel Unscripted Podcast, Rosabel explores unscripted moments of growth and healing with authenticity and compassion. Her work as an author, clinician, and speaker is deeply rooted in her personal experiences as an immigrant, healthcare provider, and advocate for self-empowerment.