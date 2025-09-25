Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One Dead, Child Injured In Jabal Tarek Area

One Dead, Child Injured In Jabal Tarek Area


2025-09-25 07:07:35
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- An altercation in the Jabal Tariq neighborhood of the Zarqa Governorate claimed one life and injured a kid.
A man in his twenties was killed and a kid was injured in a brawl that broke out today evening between a group of individuals in the Jabal Tariq district of the Zarqa Governorate, according to the Public Security Directorate's Spokesperson.
The injured person was sent to Zarqa Governmental Hospital, he said, and it was reported that they were in good condition. Investigations are being conducted on the arrest of the offender and the weapon used.

MENAFN25092025000117011021ID1110113227

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search