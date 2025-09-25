One Dead, Child Injured In Jabal Tarek Area

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- An altercation in the Jabal Tariq neighborhood of the Zarqa Governorate claimed one life and injured a kid.A man in his twenties was killed and a kid was injured in a brawl that broke out today evening between a group of individuals in the Jabal Tariq district of the Zarqa Governorate, according to the Public Security Directorate's Spokesperson.The injured person was sent to Zarqa Governmental Hospital, he said, and it was reported that they were in good condition. Investigations are being conducted on the arrest of the offender and the weapon used.