Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Welcomes Litigation Attorney, Chris Duren, To Strengthen Trial Team
Duren joins Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm after more than two decades practicing litigation in Wisconsin. With 27 years of courtroom experience, his arrival represents a significant step in the firm's plan to strengthen its trial team and expand its capacity to handle complex cases. By welcoming an attorney with longstanding trial experience, the firm reinforces its commitment to sustaining growth while continuing to serve clients with focus and efficiency.
The addition of Duren also represents an internal milestone for Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm. Growth within the team has been a consistent priority as the Wisconsin personal injury law firm continues to position itself as a leader in Wisconsin litigation. This step reflects a broader strategy of investing in experienced attorneys who bring depth to the firm's knowledge base and ensure that its legal team is prepared for evolving challenges within the judicial system.
As part of its organizational direction, the firm has steadily advanced both in physical presence and in professional resources. With offices in Baraboo, Madison, and Eau Claire, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm has worked to ensure accessibility for communities across the region. Adding Duren to the litigation team underscores the firm's view that long-term success depends on strengthening its people and ensuring that every attorney on staff has the tools and experience needed to support its mission.
The firm considers the appointment an important step in adapting to the changing legal environment in Wisconsin. As courts evolve in their handling of evidence and claims, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm continues to align its team to meet these developments effectively. Duren's addition represents not only a personnel change but also an intentional move to build resilience, enhance collaboration, and streamline case management across its three offices.
Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm looks forward to the contributions Duren will bring as part of its strategy to grow, evolve, and continue strengthening its litigation capacity. The firm remains focused on its long-term vision of building a team that upholds its values and advances its role as a trusted presence in the Wisconsin legal community.
About Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm
Founded in 2006 by William Pemberton, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm represents individuals across Wisconsin with dignity and professionalism. With offices in Baraboo, Madison, and Eau Claire, the firm has established itself as a trusted name in litigation, committed to growth, leadership, and advancing justice in the communities it serves.
