World's Tallest Bridge Opens In Southwest China

China is preparing to unveil a new engineering marvel - the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is scheduled to open on September 28 in southwestern Guizhou Province. Stretching across the dramatic Huajiang Grand Canyon, this record-breaking structure is set to become the tallest and longest mountain bridge in the world, Azernews reports.

Located on the Liuzhi–Anlong Expressway, the bridge spans a total length of 2,890 meters, with a main span of 1,420 meters and soaring 625 meters above the canyon floor - nearly twice the height of the Eiffel Tower.

Construction began in early 2022, as engineers took on the challenge of spanning one of the deepest canyons in Asia. To conquer the terrain, the project team relied on cutting-edge technology, including the BeiDou satellite navigation system, drones, BIM (Building Information Modeling), intelligent structural health monitoring, and high-strength materials designed to withstand extreme environmental conditions. Thanks to these innovations, the team achieved millimeter-level precision while working at dizzying heights.

Once open, the bridge will reduce the time needed to cross the canyon from two hours to just two minutes, dramatically improving connectivity and economic integration in the region. It will also serve as a critical part of the region's expressway network, linking remote mountain communities with larger urban centers.

In addition to its practical benefits, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is expected to become a tourist attraction in its own right, drawing visitors eager to witness this feat of modern engineering and take in the breathtaking panoramic views from hundreds of meters above the canyon floor.

As China continues to push the boundaries of infrastructure design, the Huajiang Bridge stands as a symbol of innovation, ambition, and the country's commitment to transforming its mountainous interior into a hub of modern development.