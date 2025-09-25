Down Syndrome Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies, Delveinsight AC Immune, Annovis Bio, Alzheon, OPKO Health, Inc., Aelis Farma

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Down Syndrome Market"The Down Syndrome market size in 2023 was approximately USD 241 million in the United States.

Emerging therapies for Down Syndrome, including AEF0217, ACI-24.060, and others, are anticipated to drive growth in the Down Syndrome market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a new report titled "Down Syndrome - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034,” offering a comprehensive analysis of Down Syndrome, historical and projected epidemiology, and market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Down Syndrome Market Report:



In 2023, the Down Syndrome market in the United States was valued at approximately USD 241 million. Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by a cell division error called“nondisjunction,” which results in a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21. This additional genetic material affects development, giving rise to the physical and intellectual traits associated with the condition.

In the same year, the U.S. had nearly 220,000 prevalent cases of Down Syndrome, with a higher occurrence in females than males. The main types include Trisomy 21, Robertsonian translocation, and Mosaicism, with Trisomy 21 accounting for the majority of cases across the 7MM in 2023.

In March 2023, the U.S. FDA approved the expansion of Inspire® therapy for pediatric Down Syndrome patients aged 13–18 with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This approval permits the use of the Inspire Upper Airway Stimulation (UAS) system in adolescents with an apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) between 10 and 50 who cannot tolerate or benefit from CPAP therapy. The device is implanted near the collarbone and delivers mild stimulation to maintain an open airway during sleep.

There is no single standard treatment for Down Syndrome; care is tailored to each individual's physical and intellectual needs, strengths, and limitations. Supportive care can be provided at home and in community settings.

In February 2021, the European Commission funded the ICOD project with EUR 6 million to support the clinical development of AEF0217 for cognitive deficits associated with Down Syndrome.

Key companies working on Down Syndrome therapies include AC Immune, Annovis Bio, Alzheon, OPKO Health, and Aelis Farma. Emerging treatments, such as AEF0217 and ACI-24.060, are expected to significantly advance the Down Syndrome treatment landscape. According to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, rare forms like translocation and mosaic Down Syndrome account for less than 6% of cases, where either not all chromosomes are triplicated or only some cells carry the extra chromosome. In 2023, the 0–18 age group represented the largest proportion of individuals living with Down Syndrome in the U.S.

Down Syndrome Overview

Down Syndrome is a genetic condition caused by a cell division error called“nondisjunction,” which results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21. This additional genetic material disrupts normal development, giving rise to the characteristic physical and cognitive traits of the disorder. The condition manifests in three primary forms: Trisomy 21, Translocation Down Syndrome, and Mosaic Down Syndrome. Trisomy 21 is the most prevalent, with every cell carrying an extra chromosome 21, accounting for over 90% of cases. Each type presents distinct features and varying degrees of severity, leading to a broad spectrum of symptoms among affected individuals.

Down Syndrome Market Outlook

Down Syndrome (DS) is the most prevalent genetic cause of intellectual disability, caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21. Affected individuals exhibit a wide range of symptoms impacting multiple body systems, with considerable variation from case to case. Diagnosis is typically confirmed through karyotyping in newborns suspected of having DS, and genetic counseling is advised for families.

While there is no single cure for DS, various supportive therapies help individuals achieve their full potential. These include physical therapy to enhance motor skills, occupational therapy for daily living activities, speech therapy for communication, special education programs, behavioral counseling for coexisting conditions, participation in social activities, and regular medical check-ups to manage related health issues.

Additionally, several novel therapies, such as AEF0217 and ACI-24.060, are currently in early to mid-stage clinical trials, aiming to develop potential treatments for Down Syndrome.

Down Syndrome Emerging Drugs

AEF0217: Aelis Farma

