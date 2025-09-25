Slovenia Bans Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Slovenia on Thursday declared a ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing ICC proceedings against him over alleged war crimes committed during Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

The International Criminal Court in November issued warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant.

Slovenia's government said the move to sanction Netanyahu followed bans it announced in July against two far-right Israeli ministers.

"With this move, the government sends a clear message to Israel that Slovenia expects consistent respect for the decisions of international courts and international humanitarian law," the government said in a statement.

In July, Slovenia banned Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, accusing them of inciting "extreme violence and serious violations of the human rights of Palestinians" with "their genocidal statements".

Several other countries have also banned them.

In August, Slovenia also announced a ban on imports of goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, in a "symbolic measure" designed to ratchet up diplomatic pressure over the war in Gaza.

In May, President Natasa Pirc Musar in an address to the European Parliament urged the EU to take stronger action, condemning "the genocide" in Gaza.

Over nearly two years, Israeli bombardment has killed at least 65,502 Palestinians, mostly civilians.

The attacks followed Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.