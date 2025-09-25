Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Strengthens Co-Operation In Civil Aviation With Kuwait, Oman


2025-09-25 02:01:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar discussed with both the State of Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman ways to enhance co-operation in the field of civil aviation.
This came during two separate meetings held by Acting President of the Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohammed bin Faleh al-Hajri with Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in the State of Kuwait Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak al-Hamoud al-Jaber al-Sabah, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of the Sultanate of Oman.
At the office of the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the ICAO, al-Hajri, along with the Kuwaiti and Omani officials, discussed a number of topics of mutual interest in the civil aviation sector and ways to enhance co-operation in a manner that serves common interests and supports the outcomes of the ICAO General Assembly.

