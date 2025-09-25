Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds Selectquote Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 10, 2025 - SLQT

If you purchased or acquired securities in SelectQuote between September 9, 2020 and May 1, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the“Company”) (NYSE:SLQT) and reminds investors of the October 10, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company was directing Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that best compensated SelectQuote, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers' plans; (2) that SelectQuote did not provided unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage insurance plans; (3) that SelectQuote received illegal kickbacks to steer Medicare beneficiaries to certain insurers and limit enrollment in competitors' plans; (4) that as a result, SelectQuote had not complied with applicable laws, regulations, and contractual provisions; (5) that SelectQuote was vulnerable to regulatory and legal sanctions as a result of its conduct, including claims that it had violated the False Claims Act; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filed a False Claims Act complaint against SelectQuote, alleging,“[f]rom 2016 through at least 2021” SelectQuote received“tens of millions of dollars” in“illegal kickbacks” from health insurance companies in exchange for steering Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in the insurers' plans. Further, SelectQuote, in exchange for kickbacks, engaged in a conspiracy with major insurers to illegally discriminate against beneficiaries deemed to be less profitable, including those with disabilities. The DOJ concluded that SelectQuote made materially false claims by stating it offers“unbiased coverage comparisons” when in fact it“repeatedly directed Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that paid them the most money, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers' plans.”

On this news, SelectQuote's stock price fell $0.61, or 19.2%, to close at $2.56 per share on May 1, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding SelectQuote's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

