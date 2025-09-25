Ethereum's Price Falls Below $4,000 As Crypto Slide Worsens

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The price of %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) has fallen below $4,000 U.S. as the September slide in cryptocurrencies worsens.

Early on Sept. 25, Ethereum was trading at $3,973.01 U.S. and leading major cryptocurrencies lower. %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) was down 2% at $111,500 U.S.

Most major cryptocurrencies continue to decline during what is typically the worst month of the year for digital assets. So bad, in fact, that many crypto investors call it "Red September."

The latest downturn in cryptocurrencies comes as the odds of the U.S. government shutting down intensify.

Futures traders are pricing in a 77% probability that the U.S. government will shutdown by Oct. 1 due to a lapse in appropriations.

There are reports that the U.S. government will run out of money by the end of September.

Media also report that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is planning massive government job cuts in the event of a shutdown, news that is sending stocks and crypto lower.

However, even before the prospect of a shutdown in Washington, D.C. grew, crypto prices had been steadily falling since mid-August.

Both Ethereum and Bitcoin hit all-time highs in August before reversing lower over the past six weeks.

Analysts say the decline has largely been due to the selling of digital assets by large institutional investors, hedge funds, and pensions, which have grown more risk averse with stocks at all-time highs.

Macroeconomic concerns in the U.S. have also grown amid signs of persistent inflation and labour market weakness, say some analysts.

Ethereum's price is up 19% in 2025 and reached an all-time high of just under $5,000 U.S. on August 23.