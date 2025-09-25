Vertiqal Studios Engages Globacor Partners As Strategic Advisors To Accelerate Growth And Scale And Announces Grant Of Options

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) -- Vertiqal Studios, a leading digital-channel network and video and content production studio, as well as the owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, today announced it has engaged Globacor Partners Inc. ("") as strategic advisors to the Company. Globacor will advise Vertiqal on strategic growth related to finance, operational efficiency, and capital markets.

This engagement further strengthens Vertiqal's ability to execute on its growth ambitions, as the Company continues to scale operations across TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Twitch, Reddit, X, and Discord. The recently announced acquisition of assets from Enthusiast Gaming marked the beginning of a new era for Vertiqal, accomplished with Globacor's advisory expertise.

Max Desmarais, President of Vertiqal Studios, commented, "This engagement with Globacor Partners represents an important leveling up of our expertise and strategic focus. The addition of Globacor's deep experience in corporate finance and capital markets ensures Vertiqal is positioned to execute on our ambitions for scale. With their guidance, we can sharpen our focus on growth and shareholder value, building on the momentum of recent acquisitions and our expanding global network."

Globacor operates a family office practice that provides comprehensive wealth management, strategic investment planning, and multigenerational advisory services tailored to the unique needs of high-net-worth families. Their unmatched market intelligence and connectivity represent a critical step in positioning Vertiqal for long-term value creation.

Globacor brings decades of experience in navigating complex corporate transactions, capital financings, and strategic planning, providing Vertiqal with an enhanced foundation as it focuses on building a global category leader in digital entertainment.

"We see this as a rare opportunity to collaborate with a company that is redefining the future of social-first media. Vertiqal's vision for building the leading gaming and lifestyle platform aligns perfectly with our strengths in M&A and capital strategy. We look forward to working closely with the leadership team to support their expansion, ensure access to capital, and help chart the Company's next chapter of growth," added PJ Bujouves of Globacor Partners.

As part of this announcement, Vertiqal also confirmed the departure of Kevin Cooper and Matt Berger from its Board of Directors. The Company thanks both Mr. Cooper and Mr. Berger for their valuable contributions and dedicated service, which helped establish the strong foundation Vertiqal is building upon today.

Kevin Cooper, President of Carriage House Wealth, commented, "It has been a privilege to serve on Vertiqal's Board during this period of growth and transformation. While I am stepping down from my role as a director, Carriage House remains a committed shareholder, and we are deeply confident in the Company's trajectory. Vertiqal's leadership team has a clear vision for the future, and we look forward to continuing our support of the Company as it enters its next chapter of expansion and success."

The Company would also like to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 21,500,000 stock options to purchase common shares (the " Shares ") in the capital of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.025 per Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance to advisors and consultants of the Company. The options and Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owner of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a leading digital publisher and video-production studio. The Company specializes in the creation & distribution of viral video campaigns for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Through its data platform Revmo, Vertiqal creates content production & distribution solutions powered by its owned & operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies in managing over 200 channels across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitch, Reddit, X, and Discord, producing 100+ pieces of original content daily for a growing audience of 200 million+ followers. For more information, visit .