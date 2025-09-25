$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Li Li (李黎)

2025-09-25 10:08:09
  Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Penn State
My group works at the interface of hydrology, biogeochemistry, and environmental engineering. In particular, we are interested in understanding reactive transport processes where flow, transport, and biogeochemical reactions interact in natural systems. These processes dictate water quality and determine how natural systems respond to changing climate and human perturbations. We are particularly interested in understanding general principles that have prediction power across diverse climate and earth system conditions. We have worked on multiple topics at the nexus of water, environment, and energy, including, for example, water and biogeochemical cycling, contaminant reactive transport and bioremediation, and geological carbon sequestration, from as small as pore scale to as large as river basins.

  Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Penn State

