Sunita Sah
Professor of Management and Organizations,
Cornell University
Dr. Sunita Sah researches institutional corruption, ethical decision-making, bias, transparency, improving decisions, influence and advice – in particular how people alter their behavior as a result of conflicts of interest and disclosure policies.
Dr. Sah holds a PhD and MS in Organizational Behavior from Carnegie Mellon University, an MBA with Distinction from London Business School, an MB ChB (UK equivalent to the US MD) in Medicine and Surgery, and a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from the University of Edinburgh.
In addition to her research work, Dr. Sah recently served as a Commissioner on the National Commission of Forensic Science, and is a member of the editorial board of the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes.
Prior to joining Cornell University, Dr. Sah held academic positions at Georgetown, Duke and Harvard Universities. Before entering academia, Dr. Sah worked as a Medical Doctor for the UK's National Health Service, before going on to be Senior Consultant and European Marketing Director at IMS Health Consulting, and then Managing Director [CEO] of Organisational Dynamics Ltd.Experience
2019–present
Associate Professor of Management and Organizations, Cornell University
2015–2019
Assistant Professor of Management and Organizations , Cornell University
2012–2015
Assistant Professor of Strategy, Economics, Ethics and Public Policy, Georgetown University
2011–2015
Research Fellow, Harvard University
2010
Carnegie Mellon University, PhD, Organizational Behavior (Major: Behavioral Decision Making)
2010
Carnegie Mellon University, MS, Organizational Behavior
2005
London Business School, MBA
1997
University of Edinburgh, MB ChB (M.D.)
1995
University of Edinburgh, BSc (Hons) Psychology
