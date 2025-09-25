Professor of Management and Organizations, Cornell University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Sunita Sah researches institutional corruption, ethical decision-making, bias, transparency, improving decisions, influence and advice – in particular how people alter their behavior as a result of conflicts of interest and disclosure policies.

Dr. Sah holds a PhD and MS in Organizational Behavior from Carnegie Mellon University, an MBA with Distinction from London Business School, an MB ChB (UK equivalent to the US MD) in Medicine and Surgery, and a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from the University of Edinburgh.

In addition to her research work, Dr. Sah recently served as a Commissioner on the National Commission of Forensic Science, and is a member of the editorial board of the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes.

​Prior to joining Cornell University, Dr. Sah held academic positions at Georgetown, Duke and Harvard Universities. Before entering academia, Dr. Sah worked as a Medical Doctor for the UK's National Health Service, before going on to be Senior Consultant and European Marketing Director at IMS Health Consulting, and then Managing Director [CEO] of Organisational Dynamics Ltd.



2019–present Associate Professor of Management and Organizations, Cornell University

2015–2019 Assistant Professor of Management and Organizations , Cornell University

2012–2015 Assistant Professor of Strategy, Economics, Ethics and Public Policy, Georgetown University 2011–2015 Research Fellow, Harvard University



2010 Carnegie Mellon University, PhD, Organizational Behavior (Major: Behavioral Decision Making)

2010 Carnegie Mellon University, MS, Organizational Behavior

2005 London Business School, MBA

1997 University of Edinburgh, MB ChB (M.D.) 1995 University of Edinburgh, BSc (Hons) Psychology

ExperienceEducation