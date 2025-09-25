Royal Farms Clarifies Purpose Of TIIF Grant For Milton, DE Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltimore, MD, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms would like to address recent comments and clarify information regarding the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund (TIIF) grant awarded earlier this month in connection with our planned new location in Milton, Delaware.

The Milton store project, which has already been approved by the Town of Milton following multiple public hearings and a comprehensive traffic study, has not yet been constructed. To avoid any further confusion, Royal Farms wishes to make clear the reasons for seeking TIIF funding.

Like other TIIF applicants, Royal Farms applied for and received this grant to reimburse costs for safety improvements to existing roadways that were not caused by the construction of our new store. These improvements address longstanding traffic issues resulting from prior development and growth in the area.

Importantly, Royal Farms will fully fund, out-of-pocket, all roadway improvements directly related to the construction of our new store. No TIIF grant funds will be used for improvements triggered by our store's development.

Royal Farms appreciates the community's engagement on this issue and reiterates that our application for TIIF reimbursement follows the same process as other applicants seeking state assistance to improve roadway safety where it is most urgently needed.

