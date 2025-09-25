Paper Cups Industry Volume To Hit 6.27 Million Tonnes By 2030 Driven By Sustainability Push And On-The-Go Consumption Trends, Says Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad , Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, September 2 5 , 2025 – Global paper cups industry volume at 5.23 million tonnes in 2025, is expected to reach 6.27 million tonnes by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.72%, according to a recent market research report by Mordor Intelligence, This steady growth reflects the rising global demand for sustainable, disposable solutions across foodservice, beverages, and quick-service outlets.
The paper cup industry is witnessing accelerated adoption as governments and businesses prioritize eco-friendly alternatives to plastic. The growth of takeaway culture, expanding coffee and beverage consumption, and heightened consumer awareness of environmental impact are creating significant opportunities for innovation in the paper cup industry.
Emerging Trends in the Paper Cup Industry
Growing Demand for Sustainable Foodservice Packaging
Paper cups are gaining traction due to increasing bans on single-use plastics and global sustainability targets. This trend is particularly pronounced in quick-service restaurants and beverage chains, where eco-friendly packaging drives customer loyalty.
Expanding Complementary Markets: Cups and Lids
The paper cup industry is closely aligned with the broader cups and lids market , which provides essential accessories for both hot and cold beverages. Together, these markets are evolving with innovations in recyclable coatings and biodegradable materials.
Paper Straws Reinforcing the Shift Away from Plastics
The rapid rise of the paper straw market underscores the global push for sustainable consumption. As foodservice providers adopt paper straws alongside cups, it highlights the broader systemic shift toward integrated eco-friendly packaging solutions.
Technological Advances in Manufacturing
Advancements in barrier coatings, lightweight designs, and custom printing technologies are enabling manufacturers to deliver durable and brand-friendly paper cup solutions without compromising recyclability.
Segmentation Insights in the Paper Cup Industry
By Cup Type
- Hot Paper Cups
- Cold Paper Cups
- Cone and Specialty Cups
By Wall Type
- Single Wall
- Double Wall
- Triple Wall
By Capacity (oz)
- 4–8 oz
- 9–12 oz
- 13–20 oz
- Over 20 oz
By End User
- Quick-Service Restaurants (QSR)
- Coffee Chains and Vending Operators
- Institutional Catering
- Airlines and Railways
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Direct (B2B Contracts)
- Distributors and Wholesalers
- Online B2B Marketplaces
By Geography
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Middle East:
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East
Africa:
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Rest of Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Regional Growth Overview of the Paper Cup Market
- North America: Driven by strong coffee culture, quick-service restaurants, and consumer demand for sustainable alternatives.
- Europe: Regulatory pressures and circular economy initiatives fuel market expansion.
- Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, supported by urbanization, rising disposable income, and food delivery platforms.
- Middle East & Africa / South America: Adoption led by hospitality and tourism sectors.
For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the detail s of Mordor Intelligence report:
Leading Companies in the Paper Cup Industry
The paper cup industry is competitive, with global and regional players investing in sustainable innovations and capacity expansion. Key companies covered by Mordor Intelligence include:
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Dart Container Corp.
- Graphic Packaging International
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Seda International Packaging
- Kap Cones Pvt Ltd
- ConverPack Inc.
- Go-Pak UK Ltd (SCGP)
- Benders Paper Cups
- Hotpack Global
- Tekni-Plex Inc.
- CEE Schisler Packaging
- International Paper Foodservice
- Stora Enso Food-Service Boards
- Lollicup USA (Karat)
- Detmold Group
- F-Bender & Co.
- Nissin Paper Products
- Reynolds Consumer Products
- Pactiv Evergreen
Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence
Beverage Packaging Market - The beverage packaging market was valued at USD 163.25 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a 4.12% CAGR, reaching USD 199.81 billion by 2030. Growth driven by rising demand for e-commerce-ready multipacks and secondary packaging formats.
Glass Packaging Market - The glass packaging market size stands at 127.92 million tons in 2025 and is projected to reach 151.63 million tons by 2030, growing at a 3.28% CAGR. Growth driven by increased demand for premium beverages and pharmaceuticals utilizing glass for product integrity and brand appeal.
Sustainable Packaging Market - The sustainable packaging market stood at USD 303.80 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 433.49 billion by 2030, reflecting a 7.37% CAGR. Growth driven by regulatory pressure and rising consumer preference for eco-friendly, recyclable, and compostable materials.
About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment