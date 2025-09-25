Brazil Takes Legal Aim At COP30 Price Gouging
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's federal government will sue hotels that charge excessively high rates during COP30 in Belém. Minister Rui Costa announced on September 24 that establishments demanding 15–20 times normal prices will face consumer-protection lawsuits.
He flagged businesses operating on public land or using public funds for scrutiny. Belém invested over R$4 billion ($750 million) to ready the city for COP30 .
The upgrades include a nearly finished Leaders' Village, a modernized airport, and revamped roads. The city boasts more than 20 000 hotel beds and numerous rental options.
Despite ample supply, some owners listed rooms for up to R$ 20 000 per night and villas for R$ 200 000 over ten days. These rates risk excluding NGO delegates, researchers, and small-country representatives.
The government fears losing voices critical to fair climate talks. The Attorney General's Office now prepares injunctions and fines under Brazil 's consumer code.
The Pará Public Defender's Office ordered booking platforms to remove listings charging over three times seasonal averages.
Local consumer-protection agencies will audit sites and publish offender lists. Meanwhile, the hotel industry secured 500 apartments at regulated rates for delegates.
