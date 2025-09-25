Dairy Alternatives Market Rising Growth With Key Players : Sunopta Inc., Rebel Kitchen, Organic Valley

Dairy Alternatives Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dairy alternatives market size was generated $13.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to generate $55.4 billion by 2031 witnessing a CAGR of 13.99% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in the number of people allergic to dairy, growth in health awareness, and increase in disposable income among individuals drive the growth of the global dairy alternatives market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and high cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth in demand for dairy alternatives by the vegan population and introduction of new flavor & variety of dairy alternatives present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at:Increase in obese population and rise in demand for chemical-free, and plant based milk products are the major factors boosting the dairy alternatives market.The factors that drive the dairy alternatives market growth include health benefits associated with consuming plant based milk as they are high in micro and macronutrient content as well as low in fat and cholesterol content. Rising demand for plant-based milk is among the major factors boosting the dairy alternative market. A huge demand for naturally prepared plant-based milk has been noted during the past years, which is expected to continue over the forecast period. The growth in vegan population is anticipated to increase the demand for dairy alternative milk/milk products. Consumers in countries such as Canada are avoiding animal products and demanding for healthier and cleaner naturally prepared plant-based food. Thus, attractiveness toward dairy alternatives is one of the main factors driving the global dairy alternative market and also the rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions has also helped the market. In addition, increase in the number of lactose intolerant population, growing trend of veganism, and rise in disposable income also drive the market growth. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and high cost of production are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Rise in the demand for alternatives to dairy by health-conscious consumers and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the dairy alternatives market. Along with this, increase in disposable income of China's huge population is anticipated to drive the Asia-Pacific dairy alternative market in the coming years. Demand for products with new ingredients is also projected to rise in the future, driving the global dairy alternative market.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsDairy alternatives are plant-based natural and chemical free milk products derived through grains, seeds, or nuts. Dairy alternative products act as a substitute for consumers who are allergic to dairy products or people who are on a vegan diet. Some of the major alternatives to dairy are non-dairy milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurts, juice, energy drinks, and soft drinks.The dairy alternatives market is segmented on the basis of source, application, distribution channel, and region. By source, market is categorized into four segments, which include soy, almond, rice, and other sources. By application, the market is segmented as food which includes spread, creamer, yogurt, tofu and others; beverages which includes dairy alternative milk, dairy-free probiotic drinks and others. Large retail, small retail, specialty store and online are the segmentations by distribution channel. Regionally, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry at:Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global dairy alternatives industry , owing to increasing consumer awareness in the region. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, owing to surge in disposable income.Leading Market PlayersWhite Wave Foods CompanyBlue Diamond GrowersSunOpta Inc.Earth's Own Food Inc.Living Harvest Foods Inc.Kikkoman CorporationRebel KitchenOrganic ValleyPanos Brands LLCThe Hain Celestial Group Inc.Eden Foods Inc.Trending Reports:Non-Dairy Creamer Market:Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market:Dairy Cow Solutions Market:

