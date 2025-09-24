Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
On-Demand Grocery Delivery App Adds Advanced Features For Seamless Service

2025-09-24 08:05:25
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Gojek clone app, a leading provider of multi-service on-demand clone solutions, has expanded its offerings with the launch of an enhanced on-demand grocery delivery app development service. This new addition empowers businesses and startups to enter the rapidly growing grocery delivery market with a feature-rich and fully customizable solution.

The grocery delivery platform is designed to serve the needs of users, store owners, and drivers, delivering a seamless and efficient experience across all operations.

User App Features:
- Customers can quickly register, filter stores based on preferences, make payments via multiple options, add items to their cart, schedule deliveries, and provide feedback through reviews and ratings. These features ensure convenience, reliability, and a personalized shopping experience.

Store App Features:
- Store owners can efficiently manage their business with tools such as social login, profile management, earning reports, document handling, order request management, and delivery radius control. These functionalities help stores operate smoothly while maintaining high-quality service standards.

Driver App Features:
- Drivers gain access to advanced tools for operational efficiency, including store settings, minimum order management, offers, order request handling, product ON/OFF toggles, and order history tracking. This ensures timely deliveries and clear communication with both stores and users.

Admin Panel Features:
- The centralized admin panel provides full oversight of the platform, including dashboard management, product management, review and rating moderation, promo code management, and store and driver management, along with mass notification capabilities.

By integrating this enhanced grocery delivery app within its portfolio, the Gojek clone app reinforces its position as a comprehensive on-demand service solution. Businesses can leverage the platform to launch fully functional apps across multiple sectors, including ride-hailing, delivery services, grocery, and wellness.

This latest update demonstrates the platform's commitment to enabling startups and enterprises to scale quickly while offering robust, customizable, and user-friendly solutions for a wide range of on-demand service markets.

