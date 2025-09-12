Time For Broader Left Unity In India To Combat Authoritarianism And Communalism - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

By D. Raja

The coming to power of the BJP with an absolute majority in the 2014 general elections was not merely a routine transfer of power from one democratically elected government to another. It marked a qualitative shift in the very nature of our polity. The BJP is the political arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, an organisation that has harboured contempt for the Constitution and its inclusive values since its inception.

With no role in India's great freedom struggle, the RSS draws inspiration from fascist models and openly seeks to transform our democratic republic into a theocratic Hindu Rashtra, structured on inequalities of religion, caste, class, and gender. Against this project of subversion, the communist and the broader Left movement has stood as a perennial source of ideological resistance and alternative. Yet, the lack of unity and cohesion within the Left has at times blunted the full force of this resistance.

The rise of authoritarian tendencies, the march of disastrous neoliberal economic policies, the deliberate sharpening of communal divisions, and the rise of fascist tendencies have created a political situation of deep concern for all who value democracy, social justice, and equality. At a time when the ruling classes are tightening their grip over resources and institutions, the poor, the working class, the peasantry, and marginalized communities face increasing insecurity.

In such a moment, the question of Left Unity has acquired renewed urgency. For the communist movement in India, with its century-long legacy of struggle and sacrifices, Left unity is not a matter of tactical convenience but a historic necessity. This is evident in the voices of comrades across states, as well as in the expectations of sympathisers and intellectuals, all of whom, in their own ways, are calling for the coming together of the Left.

The roots of the communist movement in India go back to the period of the national liberation struggle. Inspired by the October Revolution in Russia and driven by the lived experience of exploitation under colonial rule, young revolutionaries and workers and their leaders sought to organize themselves into a force that could address not just political independence but also the deeper structures of economic and social oppression. In 1925, the Communist Party of India was formally founded on Indian soil at Kanpur, bringing together revolutionaries from different parts of the country who were united by the vision of socialism and the internationalist banner of Marxism-Leninism.

This marked the organized beginning of communist politics in India. From the very beginning, communists played a dual role: participating in the national movement for freedom while simultaneously building organizations of workers, peasants, students, and women.

The heroic struggles of workers in Bombay and Calcutta, the uprisings of peasants in Telangana, the workers' mobilisation against the French in Puducherry, the Punnapara-Vayalar and Tebhaga struggles, the resistance of peasants in the Thanjavur delta against feudal exploitation, and the movements for liberty and civil rights in the princely states-all bore the imprint of the communist vision of a free, democratic, and socialist India. Alongside these struggles, the mobilisation of workers, peasants, youth, students, artists, writers, and intellectuals through various mass organisations deepened the roots of the people's movement and advanced the progressive cultural and intellectual currents of the time.

Yet, like every movement that grows in the midst of historical upheavals, the communist movement in India faced challenges of ideological clarity and political strategy. The most defining of these was the split of 1964, which led to the emergence of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). While the split was rooted in debates on international and national questions, its consequences were deeply felt across the spectrum of people's struggles.

The trade union movement was divided into separate centres, student and youth organizations became fragmented, and electoral contests witnessed Left forces standing against each other. Over time, further divisions produced a multiplicity of Left groups in India.

The fragmentation weakened the Left's capacity to intervene decisively in national politics, even though it continued to hold influence in many states and sectors. While communists remained at the forefront of numerous mass struggles, the lack of a united front meant that their cumulative strength was often blunted. The ruling classes, with their immense resources and control over the state, took advantage of this division. In moments of crisis, the Left was unable to project itself as a consolidated alternative despite having the ideological and organizational foundations to do so.

The turn of the Indian state toward neoliberal policies in 1991 posed fresh challenges. Global capital and Indian big business dismantled hardwon labour rights, pushed privatization, and deepened agrarian distress. The Left emerged as the most consistent voice of opposition, mobilizing millions against disinvestment, foreign capital domination, and the assault on social security.

Many historic nationwide strikes of workers, militant peasant mobilizations, and ideological campaigns against communal politics demonstrated that the Left remained the conscience-keeper of Indian democracy. Yet, despite this, the Left's parliamentary strength has witnessed a decline, creating a perception of weakness that does not reflect the actual vitality of its mass base.

It was in recognition of these challenges that the CPI, since its Bathinda Congress in 1978, has consistently raised the banner of comprehensive Left Unity. That call was not episodic or opportunistic but rooted in a deep understanding that the communist movement in India, born out of common soil and shared sacrifices, could not afford to remain divided indefinitely. For nearly five decades now, the CPI has sought to overcome barriers and forge unity of action among the Left forces in the country.

The present conjuncture is defined by the consolidation of a corporate-communal nexus. On one side, wealth and resources are being concentrated in the hands of a few monopolists; on the other, communal hatred and aggressive nationalism are being weaponized to silence dissent. Democratic institutions are being hollowed out, federal principles eroded, and voices of workers, peasants, students, minorities, and women systematically suppressed. Systematic attempts to change the very character of the Indian state and a push towards fascism are evident. In such a context, the argument for Left Unity becomes stronger than ever. It is no longer about overcoming the legacy of past divisions alone; it is about survival and advancement in a situation where disunity only serves the interests of the ruling classes.

The case for unity is compelling. All Left parties share a common ideological foundation in Marxism-Leninism, a commitment to the working class and peasantry, and an uncompromising opposition to imperialism, communalism, and caste oppression. While there may be tactical differences in approach, the larger goals remain the same. When workers strike against privatization, when peasants rise against corporate land grab, when students and youth resist fee hikes and unemployment, they are not asking which faction of the Left leads the struggle. They seek solidarity, support, and strength. The responsibility of the Left leadership is to provide precisely that, by overcoming sectarian barriers and projecting a united front.

Such unity cannot be confined to electoral alliances, though they too have importance. Left Unity has to be built in the trenches of mass struggles, in joint campaigns, and in ideological battles against the propaganda of the ruling forces. A united Left can revive the strength of class organizations-the trade unions, kisan sabhas, ket mazdoor organisations, women's movements, student and youth federations-by working together to consolidate gains and expand influence. Common struggles against unemployment, price rise, caste atrocities, gender violence, and environmental destruction can forge bonds of solidarity that go beyond the immediate calculations of electoral arithmetic.

The contours of such a united approach are clear. First, joint action on issues that directly affect the masses-defense of public sector units, campaigns against privatization of education and health, struggles for land and wages, and movements against communal polarization. Second, collective ideological work to counter the narratives of the ruling class and project a socialist alternative rooted in India's conditions. Third, revival of unity within the broader democratic and secular camp, where the Left can play a leading role in bringing together progressive forces across the country. In the Draft Political Resolution for the 25th Congress of the CPI, we have even made an earnest appeal to Maoist groups to reconsider their path of armed struggle and join the mainstream of the communist movement, so that all energies can be directed towards united mass action in the interest of the people.

The centenary of the communist movement on Indian soil, along with the 25th Congress of the CPI, provides an opportune moment to reflect on this evolved reality and chart a path forward. The experiences of the past century demonstrate both the heights the movement can scale and the setbacks it can suffer when divided. The crux of our position must therefore be clear: reunification of the communist movement on a principled basis is the need of the hour. Those who continue to flag programmatic differences must come forward, engage in wide-ranging dialogue, and recognize that what unites us is far greater than what divides us.

The task is formidable, but history shows that the Left in India has always risen to the occasion when the nation faced its gravest challenges. During the freedom struggle, during the resistance to Emergency, and during the waves of neoliberal assault, the communists were there, standing with the people. Today, when democracy itself is under threat, the Left cannot afford to remain fragmented. Unity is not a luxury; it is a necessity for survival and advance. The people of India deserve a united Left that can be the voice of the voiceless, the defender of democracy, and the torchbearer of socialism. The time for such unity is now. (IPA Service )

** The writer is the general secretary of the Communist Party of India(CPI).