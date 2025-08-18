403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ADIB Capital Launches ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund, Targeting Low Duration Diversified Trade Opportunities in Developed Markets
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 18 August 2025: ADIB Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, located in DIFC and regulated by the DFSA, has launched ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund (“Fund”) for Professional Clients and Market Counterparties, a
Sharia-compliant investment vehicle incorporated in DIFC, and targeting short-duration, trade opportunities exposed to developed markets (United States and Europe).
The Fund seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns with quarterly distributions, underpinned by a disciplined approach to risk and liquidity management.
By investing in a diversified pool of trade opportunities primarily relating to counterparties from the US and Europe, the Fund’s strategy provides investors with access to a low-volatility asset class that has historically demonstrated resilience across market cycles. The Fund’s
underlying investments will be managed in collaboration with Goldman Sachs Alternatives, leveraging its deep private credit expertise and institutional-grade risk controls.
The Fund benefits from a unique and innovative structure that ensures the financing process is undertaken fully in adherence with Sharia principles.
The launch of the ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund reflects ADIB Capital’s ongoing commitment to delivering differentiated, income-generating solutions for investors in collaboration with best-in-class asset managers. By offering access to real economy-linked trade flows, the strategy enables investors to diversify away from traditional fixed income
while maintaining a conservative risk profile.
With institutional infrastructure, strong governance, and a Sharia-compliant framework as approved by the Fund’s Sharia Supervisory Board, the Fund is positioned to present an attractive option for investors seeking stable returns.
For more information on ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund, please
contact ....
Sharia-compliant investment vehicle incorporated in DIFC, and targeting short-duration, trade opportunities exposed to developed markets (United States and Europe).
The Fund seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns with quarterly distributions, underpinned by a disciplined approach to risk and liquidity management.
By investing in a diversified pool of trade opportunities primarily relating to counterparties from the US and Europe, the Fund’s strategy provides investors with access to a low-volatility asset class that has historically demonstrated resilience across market cycles. The Fund’s
underlying investments will be managed in collaboration with Goldman Sachs Alternatives, leveraging its deep private credit expertise and institutional-grade risk controls.
The Fund benefits from a unique and innovative structure that ensures the financing process is undertaken fully in adherence with Sharia principles.
The launch of the ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund reflects ADIB Capital’s ongoing commitment to delivering differentiated, income-generating solutions for investors in collaboration with best-in-class asset managers. By offering access to real economy-linked trade flows, the strategy enables investors to diversify away from traditional fixed income
while maintaining a conservative risk profile.
With institutional infrastructure, strong governance, and a Sharia-compliant framework as approved by the Fund’s Sharia Supervisory Board, the Fund is positioned to present an attractive option for investors seeking stable returns.
For more information on ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund, please
contact ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment