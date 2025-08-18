Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ADIB Capital Launches ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund, Targeting Low Duration Diversified Trade Opportunities in Developed Markets

ADIB Capital Launches ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund, Targeting Low Duration Diversified Trade Opportunities in Developed Markets


2025-08-18 04:55:13
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 18 August 2025: ADIB Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, located in DIFC and regulated by the DFSA, has launched ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund (“Fund”) for Professional Clients and Market Counterparties, a
Sharia-compliant investment vehicle incorporated in DIFC, and targeting short-duration, trade opportunities exposed to developed markets (United States and Europe).
 
The Fund seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns with quarterly distributions, underpinned by a disciplined approach to risk and liquidity management.
 
By investing in a diversified pool of trade opportunities primarily relating to counterparties from the US and Europe, the Fund’s strategy provides investors with access to a low-volatility asset class that has historically demonstrated resilience across market cycles. The Fund’s
underlying investments will be managed in collaboration with Goldman Sachs Alternatives, leveraging its deep private credit expertise and institutional-grade risk controls.
 
The Fund benefits from a unique and innovative structure that ensures the financing process is undertaken fully in adherence with Sharia principles.
 
The launch of the ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund reflects ADIB Capital’s ongoing commitment to delivering differentiated, income-generating solutions for investors in collaboration with best-in-class asset managers. By offering access to real economy-linked trade flows, the strategy enables investors to diversify away from traditional fixed income
while maintaining a conservative risk profile.
 
With institutional infrastructure, strong governance, and a Sharia-compliant framework as approved by the Fund’s Sharia Supervisory Board, the Fund is positioned to present an attractive option for investors seeking stable returns.
 
For more information on ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund, please
contact ....

MENAFN18082025003109013942ID1109940815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search