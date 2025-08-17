Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Policeman Shot Dead, Another Injured in Armed Clash in Iran

2025-08-17 02:18:34
(MENAFN) A deadly confrontation unfolded Friday evening in southeastern Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, leaving one police officer dead and another injured, according to media.

The violent encounter took place at a public square in Iranshahr County when police forces engaged gunmen accused of “disrupting public security.” Authorities reportedly inflicted injuries on some of the assailants during the operation.

The fallen officer was identified as Ramin Sadeqi. Security forces have launched a manhunt to capture the suspects who fled the scene following the gunfire exchange.

Sistan and Baluchestan, a strategically significant border province adjacent to Pakistan and Afghanistan, has experienced numerous attacks in recent years targeting both civilians and law enforcement personnel.

Just days earlier, on Sunday, a similar assault in the province’s Saravan County left one policeman dead and another wounded in an attack by a group labeled as “terrorists,” reported a news agency.

