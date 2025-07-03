Solana (SOL) Resumes Its Ascent

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​SOL bullish scenario:

​Over the weekend SOL managed to break out of its downtrend channel which it revisited and which acted as support on Tuesday and Wednesday.

​The May-to-July tentative downtrend line and 55-day simple moving at $158.00-to-$158.37 are now in sight, together with the 30 June high at $159.99.

​Were the SOL token to rise above $159.99, the 200-day simple moving average (SMAs) at $166.28 and 11 June high at $168.36 would likely represent upside targets.

​Further up sit the May highs at $184.88-to-$187.71 which represent the next higher potential target area.

​SOL bearish scenario:

​As long as SOL remains below its $158.00-to-$158.37 resistance zone on a daily chart closing basis, the June-to-July uptrend line at $148.37 may be revisited. Another potential downside target would be the 1 July low at $144.85 in this scenario.

​Below it lies the more significant $141.63-to-$140.43 support zone.

​Were it to give way, the next lower $136.69-to-$136.01 support area may be reached as well.

​Still further down lies the 22 June low at $126.00 which was made close to the mid-April low at $123.51.

Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .