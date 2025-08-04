403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland Announces Border Control Extension with Germany, Lithuania
(MENAFN) Poland announced it will prolong its temporary border controls with Germany and Lithuania until October 4, citing ongoing worries over irregular migration, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski revealed Sunday.
Following a high-level security briefing involving regional governors and border authorities, Kierwinski confirmed that the relevant regulation has been forwarded to the European Commission for formal notification.
He pointed to growing strain on Poland’s eastern border, explaining that efforts to shut down migration routes via Belarus and Russia have redirected migrant flows toward other EU countries.
“The 98% tightness of our barrier means that the Belarusian and Russian services and illegal migration are moving to other sections,” Kierwinski said.
“Today, the main task, not only for us but also for our partners in the European Union, is to close, if I may use that word, the route to Lithuania and Latvia,” he added.
Poland reinstated border checks within the Schengen zone last year due to migration and security threats. This newest extension will maintain those controls for an additional two months.
Following a high-level security briefing involving regional governors and border authorities, Kierwinski confirmed that the relevant regulation has been forwarded to the European Commission for formal notification.
He pointed to growing strain on Poland’s eastern border, explaining that efforts to shut down migration routes via Belarus and Russia have redirected migrant flows toward other EU countries.
“The 98% tightness of our barrier means that the Belarusian and Russian services and illegal migration are moving to other sections,” Kierwinski said.
“Today, the main task, not only for us but also for our partners in the European Union, is to close, if I may use that word, the route to Lithuania and Latvia,” he added.
Poland reinstated border checks within the Schengen zone last year due to migration and security threats. This newest extension will maintain those controls for an additional two months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment