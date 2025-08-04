Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Announces Border Control Extension with Germany, Lithuania

2025-08-04 02:22:10
(MENAFN) Poland announced it will prolong its temporary border controls with Germany and Lithuania until October 4, citing ongoing worries over irregular migration, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski revealed Sunday.

Following a high-level security briefing involving regional governors and border authorities, Kierwinski confirmed that the relevant regulation has been forwarded to the European Commission for formal notification.

He pointed to growing strain on Poland’s eastern border, explaining that efforts to shut down migration routes via Belarus and Russia have redirected migrant flows toward other EU countries.

“The 98% tightness of our barrier means that the Belarusian and Russian services and illegal migration are moving to other sections,” Kierwinski said.

“Today, the main task, not only for us but also for our partners in the European Union, is to close, if I may use that word, the route to Lithuania and Latvia,” he added.

Poland reinstated border checks within the Schengen zone last year due to migration and security threats. This newest extension will maintain those controls for an additional two months.

