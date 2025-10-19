Rawabi Wholesale Division Celebrates 25 Years Of Excellence With 'Silver Jubilee Bonanza'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rawabi Wholesale Division, a leading FMCG distribution network under the Al Rawabi Group of Companies, proudly celebrates its 25th Year Silver Jubilee, marking a remarkable journey of growth, innovation, and customer trust since its establishment in 2000.

To commemorate this milestone, the division has launched an exciting customer campaign - 'Silver Jubilee Bonanza' - offering shoppers a chance to win a brand-new HAVAL H9 SUV and 10 iPhone 17 Air (256 GB).

Customers who shop for QR250 or more at any Rawabi Wholesale Division outlet can register their details to receive an E-Raffle coupon and enter the grand draw. The campaign is valid across all divisions - Rawabi Food International, Al Rawabi Food Stuff W.L.L, Emdadco Foodstuff Trading, and Wholesale Plus - catering to both B2B and B2C customers across Qatar.

The Silver Jubilee Bonanza launch event took place on October 16, 2025, at Wholesale Plus, Al Nayef Building, Al Rayyan, inaugurated by Mr. Kannu Baker – Group General Manager, in the presence of Muhammed Jaseel – Associate Director, Naushad KTK – Assistant General Manager (Wholesale Division), along with department heads and store managers from across the group.

From its humble beginnings in 2000, Rawabi Wholesale Division has grown into a major player in Qatar's Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, providing high-quality food and non-food products to a wide network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, restaurants, cafeterias, and retail customers. Today, the division serves both business partners (B2B) and end consumers (B2C) with an unmatched commitment to reliability, affordability, and service excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Kannu Baker, Group General Manager of Al Rawabi Group, said,“Reaching 25 years is more than a milestone - it's a celebration of our people, our partners, and the trust of our loyal customers. Over the years, Rawabi Wholesale Division has evolved into a strong FMCG brand serving both B2B and B2C markets across Qatar. The Silver Jubilee Bonanza is our way of expressing gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey. We look forward to continuing our mission of excellence and expanding our reach across the nation.”

The Silver Jubilee Bonanza campaign will run from October 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, across all participating Rawabi Wholesale branches in Qatar.