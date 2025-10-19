QSL Cup: Al Waab Snatch Draw Against Al Rayyan With Stoppage-Time Goal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Waab denied Al Rayyan a fourth straight win in the QSL Cup in dramatic fashion yesterday, snatching a 2-2 draw with Mohammad Ismail's stoppage-time equaliser at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

Al Waab made a flying start, with Abdulrahman Sher Khan opening the scoring in the 5th minute as Al Rayyan struggled to find an equaliser in the first half. Al Rayyan finally found the leveler in the 54th minute through Brazilian winger Wesley Ribeiro, who struck again five minutes later to earn his side the lead and put them on course for a victory.

However, Al Waab refused to give up and snatched a late equaliser when Ismail struck in the third minute of the stoppage time, frustrating Al Rayyan and earning his team a valuable point.

Speaking after the thrilling match, Al Waab's Baha Faisal Seif said:“A draw against a big team like Al Rayyan feels almost like a win. We showed a good image today and we want to reflect the same level in the league. Hopefully, things will continue in our favour.”

Al Rayyan's Qatar international Abdulaziz Hatem was disappointed of the outcome of the match.

“When you play poorly, you can't expect a good result. We were bad in the first half. In the second half, we reacted well, equalised and even took the lead, but a goalkeeper mistake cost us the win. Regardless of that, both halves were below our standard,” Hatem said.

The result meant Al Rayyan missed the chance to go top of the table, while Al Waab remained in the eighth spot. Al Kharaitiyat, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Wakrah on Friday, continue to remain at the top thanks to their superior goal difference.

Earlier yesterday, Al Shahania clinched a thrilling 3-2 win over Al Khor in another Round 5 clash. At the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Ali Al Muhannadi scored the winner for Al Shahania in the 77th minute after both sides were locked 2-2 at halftime. Al Shahania had opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Jawad El Jemili, while Pelle van Amersfoort put the side 2-0 ahead, scoring off a penalty kick in the 27th minute.

Al Khor hit back through Abdulrahman Al Harazi in the 42nd minute, and a minute later (43rd minute) Sofiane Hanni got the equalizer.

Elsewhere, Mesaimeer and Lusail shared points following a 1-1 draw at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Mesaimeer's Abdulkader Zoukh scored in the 12th minute, while Tamim Al Jabri secured the equaliser for Lusail in the 72nd minute.

Also yesterday, Al Shamal thumped Al Markhiya 5-0 at the Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium. Naim Sliti, Younes El Hannach, Alex Collado and Mohamad Omar were on target for Al Shamal, while an own goal from Al Markhiya's Ahmad Ismal added to Al Shamal's scoreline.