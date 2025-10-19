Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan, Afghanistan reach for immediate truce during Duha talks


2025-10-19 05:41:55
(MENAFN) Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif confirmed the ceasefire, emphasizing that both countries will respect each other’s territory. He added that delegations will meet again in Istanbul on October 25 for detailed follow-up discussions.

Afghan interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed the agreement, stating that both parties have reiterated their commitment to peace, mutual respect, and constructive neighborly relations. The agreement includes a pledge to avoid targeting each other’s security forces, civilians, or infrastructure. A mechanism mediated by third parties will review claims and ensure enforcement.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said both sides will establish mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability, with follow-up meetings planned to ensure the ceasefire is implemented reliably.

Tensions along the border escalated after Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province late Friday, which Kabul said killed several civilians, prompting the emergency talks in Doha.

