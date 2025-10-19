403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, Afghanistan reach for immediate truce during Duha talks
(MENAFN) Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye.
Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif confirmed the ceasefire, emphasizing that both countries will respect each other’s territory. He added that delegations will meet again in Istanbul on October 25 for detailed follow-up discussions.
Afghan interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed the agreement, stating that both parties have reiterated their commitment to peace, mutual respect, and constructive neighborly relations. The agreement includes a pledge to avoid targeting each other’s security forces, civilians, or infrastructure. A mechanism mediated by third parties will review claims and ensure enforcement.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry said both sides will establish mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability, with follow-up meetings planned to ensure the ceasefire is implemented reliably.
Tensions along the border escalated after Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province late Friday, which Kabul said killed several civilians, prompting the emergency talks in Doha.
Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif confirmed the ceasefire, emphasizing that both countries will respect each other’s territory. He added that delegations will meet again in Istanbul on October 25 for detailed follow-up discussions.
Afghan interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed the agreement, stating that both parties have reiterated their commitment to peace, mutual respect, and constructive neighborly relations. The agreement includes a pledge to avoid targeting each other’s security forces, civilians, or infrastructure. A mechanism mediated by third parties will review claims and ensure enforcement.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry said both sides will establish mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability, with follow-up meetings planned to ensure the ceasefire is implemented reliably.
Tensions along the border escalated after Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province late Friday, which Kabul said killed several civilians, prompting the emergency talks in Doha.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment