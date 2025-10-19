403
Sudan’s Sovereign Council head says army is ready for talks
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, stated on Saturday that the army is prepared to engage in negotiations aimed at “ending the war and restoring Sudan’s unity and dignity,” according to reports.
Speaking in Atbara in northern Sudan while offering condolences to the family of Army Maj. Muzammil Abdullah, who was recently killed in clashes in El-Fasher, al-Burhan clarified that no formal discussions are currently taking place with the Quartet—comprising the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates—or with any other parties.
Al-Burhan emphasized that the armed forces “will keep fighting the enemy wherever it is found” and insisted that the military is not targeting specific tribes or regions. He added that those genuinely seeking peace are welcome, but “imposing peace or a government on the people against their will is unacceptable.”
His comments came ahead of planned Quartet meetings in New York aimed at seeking a diplomatic resolution to Sudan’s ongoing conflict.
The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been engaged in combat since April 2023, resulting in over 20,000 deaths and displacing approximately 14 million people, according to reports. Some research from US universities suggests the death toll could be as high as 130,000.
In July, the Sudanese Founding Alliance, a coalition led by the RSF, declared the creation of a parallel government under RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
