Qatar Rapid Chess Teams Championship Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The inaugural Qatar Rapid Chess Teams Championship 2025 concluded successfully with the team comprising Grandmaster Viktor Bologan, former world champion Zhu Chen, Khalid Al Jumaat, and Mohammed Jerbi claiming the title with a score of six points. The team of Hicham Hamdouchi, Maria Sergeeva, Adam Hamdouchi, and Reola Rollinson secured second place with five points. Third place was claimed by the team of Narayanan Ashwath, Krishnakumar Mithran, Amina Natasha, and Sahil Prashnat, who finished with four points. QCA President Mohammed Al Mudahka presented the trophies and medals to the triumphant teams. The championship, hosted by the Qatar Chess Association (QCA) at its training center, featured 96 players competing as 24 teams.