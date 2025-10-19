Qatar Rapid Chess Teams Championship Concludes
The inaugural Qatar Rapid Chess Teams Championship 2025 concluded successfully with the team comprising Grandmaster Viktor Bologan, former world champion Zhu Chen, Khalid Al Jumaat, and Mohammed Jerbi claiming the title with a score of six points. The team of Hicham Hamdouchi, Maria Sergeeva, Adam Hamdouchi, and Reola Rollinson secured second place with five points. Third place was claimed by the team of Narayanan Ashwath, Krishnakumar Mithran, Amina Natasha, and Sahil Prashnat, who finished with four points. QCA President Mohammed Al Mudahka presented the trophies and medals to the triumphant teams. The championship, hosted by the Qatar Chess Association (QCA) at its training center, featured 96 players competing as 24 teams.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment