Saudi Arabia And Kuwait Secure Victories As Battle To Advance In Asia Padel Cup Continues

Doha, Qatar: Kuwait, Pakistan, Jordan, Kazakhstan and Lebanon won their respective group matches in the men's section while Thailand, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and UAE did likewise in the women's side to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the next stage of the FIP Asia Padel Cup in Doha yesterday.

Organized by the International Padel Federation (FIP) together with the Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF) and Padel Asia, the tournament sees teams from 17 nations in action at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

In the men's section, Kuwait and Bahrain match was a keenly contested one with Kuwait winning it 2-1 to open their campaign on an emphatic note.

Bahrain which had won the first match against Indonesia have lost one and won one, while Indonesia the third team in the group have lost the only match they have played so far.

Today, Kuwait take on Indonesia which will decide which of the team will make it to the last eight stage by virtue of being the group leader.

In Group B, Pakistan got the better of China 2-1 and will face Thailand in their second match, which will also decide the group qualifier.

In Group C, Jordan defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 to start their campaign on a winning note and will face South Korea, who had earlier lost to Saudi Arabia.

Jordan has one win from one match, while Saudi Arabia has lost one and won another, while South Korea has lost the lone match they have played so far.

The group leader will be decided today.

In Group D, the Lebanon and Kazakhstan clash will decide the group leader, both the teams have won two of their matches in the group while Japan and Philippines have lost both their matches.

The four group winners will join the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Australia, and Iran in the Final 8, scheduled from October 20 to 24.

In the women's section in Group A, Thailand were given a tight fight by the hosts Qatar but managed to overcome the spirited challenge 2-1.

In Group B, Indonesia registered their second successive win to remain on top of the group with an all-win record.

In the Group C matches, Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 3-0 while UAE edged past China 2-1. UAE also won their second match of the group and the group leader will be decided after the match between Saudi Arabi and UAE.

The two clash today, while China meet Pakistan in the other match of the group.

The four group qualifiers from the three groups will be joined by Japan, Australia, the Philippines and Iran have already qualified for the last-eight stage by virtue of their FIp Rankings.