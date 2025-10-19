403
Vatican says peace is endangered by worldwide army expansion
(MENAFN) The accelerating global race to rearm is putting international peace at risk, the Vatican warned on Saturday, urging world leaders to recommit to disarmament and multilateral dialogue.
Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Holy See’s permanent observer to the United Nations, addressed the General Debate of the First Committee of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, stressing that rising militarization erodes trust and cooperation between nations and increases the suffering of vulnerable communities.
“The spirit of diplomacy and multilateralism that once sought to protect humanity from the scourge of war is being overshadowed by the perilous resurgence of force and fear as ways to resolve disputes,” Caccia said, according to Vatican news.
He voiced particular concern over renewed rhetoric surrounding nuclear weapons and the expansion of nuclear arsenals, warning that such developments threaten global security. The archbishop also highlighted the integration of artificial intelligence into military systems and the extension of strategic competition into outer space as part of a “new arms race” posing unprecedented dangers to humanity.
Caccia called on member states to take urgent action against emerging threats, particularly the development of lethal autonomous weapons systems. He echoed UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ appeal for a legally binding international agreement banning such weapons by 2026.
“The international community must redouble efforts to uphold peace, strengthen trust, and curb the forces of militarization that threaten the very foundations of human coexistence,” he said.
The Vatican’s warning comes amid growing global concern over military buildups, modernized arsenals, and tensions in regions including Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia.
Observers say the proliferation of advanced weapons technologies, particularly AI-driven systems, is raising the stakes for conflicts and intensifying the need for renewed multilateral engagement.
