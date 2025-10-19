ET Healthworld Honours 33 Holdings And Naseem Healthcare For Global Drive In Healthcare Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The recent recognition by the Economic Times HealthWorld and ETL Middle East marks a defining milestone for 33 Holdings and its healthcare brand, Naseem Healthcare, as they continue to shape the global healthcare landscape. Naseem Healthcare has been awarded Integrated Clinic Network of the Year, and the visionary leader Mohammed Miandad VP has been honoured as Transformational CEO of the Year. This spotlight from one of the region's most respected platforms celebrates the group's transformative vision where strategic investment, medical excellence, and social purpose come together to drive global impact.

At the heart of their journey lies a shared ambition: to build a healthcare ecosystem that transcends borders. 33 Holdings, through its strategic investment framework, and Naseem Healthcare, through its integrated people-centric model, are together redefining how innovation and compassion can coexist to deliver superior and world-class care to the people in Qatar.

This recognition further amplifies their credibility among global health stakeholders, investors, and policymakers, underscoring their role as frontrunners in bridging markets, fostering international collaborations, and advancing equitable healthcare access.

“Our journey is more about shaping a future where innovation and compassion go hand in hand,” said Mohammed Miandad, Transformational CEO of the Year 2025.“This recognition reaffirms our belief that purposeful progress in healthcare can truly create global impact.”

With strong foundations in Qatar and expanding reach across continents, 33 Holdings and Naseem Healthcare continue to stand as beacons of excellence, leading the next wave of healthcare innovation from the Gulf to the world.