Zulal Hosts Pinktober Awareness Event In Partnership With QCS

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its special“Pinktober” event, held recently in collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event brought together a vibrant community of health and wellness enthusiasts, along with distinguished guests including Mariam Farid, Friend of Chiva-Som in Qatar, members of the Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA), Doha Women Forum, and the Qatar Cancer Society, in a shared mission to promote awareness about the importance of early cancer detection, prevention strategies, and comprehensive post-recovery care.

Guests participated in a dynamic programme of activities, including expert-led panel discussions focused on integrative health, early diagnosis, and holistic recovery pathways; inspirational testimonials from cancer survivors, who shared their journeys of resilience and recovery; therapeutic breathing sessions and herbal remedy workshops, aligning with the resort's Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM) philosophy; a specially curated TAIM-inspired healthy lunch, emphasizing the role of nutrition in wellness and prevention; and in line with the ongoing“Pinktober” campaign, Casuarina Café continues to serve coffee in signature pink cups throughout October, with 10% of proceeds donated to support breast cancer research and awareness programs through the Qatar Cancer Society.

General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Ammar Samad said,“At Zulal, our mission extends beyond wellness retreats, it's about creating a community that champions awareness, prevention, and holistic healing. Seeing so many individuals and organisations come together with compassion and purpose reminds us that early detection, education, and integrated care truly save lives.”

