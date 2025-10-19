Russian Army Shells 17 Settlements In Chernihiv Region In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported the news on Telegram.

“Over the past day, the enemy shelled the region 46 times. Seventeen settlements were attacked. In most cases, these were attacks by FPV drones and UAVs in the border area,” Chaus said.

According to him, a residential building and a farm building were damaged in one of the villages of the Snovsk community. In the Pryluky district, damage was recorded at one of the infrastructure facilities and in the premises of the fire station.

The day before, the enemy targeted an energy facility in the border area, leaving about 17,000 subscribers in the Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts without electricity. Most of them are already connected, and restoration work is ongoing.

Chaus added that some settlements in the Semenivka community are currently without electricity. He noted that the work of power engineers in the border area is associated with a direct threat to life due to Russian UAVs and FPV drones.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Chernihiv, a Russian drone strike damaged railway rolling stock and injured a train dri ver.