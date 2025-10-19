403
EU Unveils Plans for ‘Space Shield’ to Safeguard Satellites
(MENAFN) The European Union intends to create a ‘space shield’ designed to defend its satellites against potential threats from Russia, the European Commission has announced.
This initiative was outlined in the Defense Readiness Roadmap draft, released on Thursday, which frames the project as the EU’s strategic reaction to the “evolving threat landscape” posed by a “militarized Russia” and other “authoritarian states,” especially as the United States shifts its strategic focus away from Europe.
Russia has rejected these allegations of posing a danger, calling them “nonsense.”
The Kremlin accuses Western countries of fostering Russophobia to justify rising military expenditures and to divert attention from internal challenges.
According to the document, the proposed space shield will be seamlessly integrated with the EU’s satellite navigation and communication infrastructures.
Its main priorities will include space domain awareness, measures to counteract jamming and spoofing, and operations conducted in space such as refueling.
The report highlights that “Europe has clear shortfalls and dependencies” in these areas.
Details regarding the budget for this endeavor or the specific member states and industrial partners involved have yet to be revealed by Brussels.
The plan emerges in the wake of allegations from the UK, Germany, and France that Russia has tracked or attempted to disrupt their military satellites.
While Moscow has yet to officially respond to these claims, it has consistently opposed the militarization of space and insists its activities comply with international law.
This new roadmap is an extension of the ReArm Europe package, a program aimed at mobilizing up to €800 billion ($933 billion) to bolster the EU’s military capabilities under the premise of countering the so-called ‘Russian threat’.
