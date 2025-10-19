Mcdonald Qatar Fosters Culture Of Care With Breast Cancer Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: McDonald's Qatar has organised a Breast Cancer Awareness Workshop in collaboration with Al Aziziya Medical Centre, bringing employees together to learn, connect, and support one another in recognition of Pink Month.

The initiative reflected the brand's unwavering commitment to employee wellbeing, inclusion, and its purpose-driven culture under the Rahlatuna“Our Journey”, Corporate Social Responsibility platform and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion values.

The workshop gathered more than 100 McDonald's Qatar employees for expert-led presentations by an Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist from Al Aziziya Medical Centre. The sessions highlighted early detection, national screening programs, prevention strategies, and balanced lifestyle habits, followed by a Q&A that encouraged employees to address personal health questions directly with the experts.

The session concluded with closing reflections, highlighting the value of education, access to healthcare, and McDonald's Qatar's ongoing commitment to employee wellbeing and empowerment.

The initiative provided exclusive health benefits for employees including 50% discounts on mammograms, reduced rates on medical services, and free consultations across all services, including ultrasound, reinforcing the brand's belief that access to healthcare is essential to creating a supportive workplace.

“Belonging, wellness, and empowerment are at the heart of who we are as McDonald's Qatar,” said Imane Abid, Senior HR Manager & Compliance Lead, McDonald's Qatar.“This workshop created a safe and meaningful space where our people felt supported, educated, and valued. Partnering with Al Aziziya Medical Centre allows us to go beyond awareness by offering real health benefits and expert guidance. When we invest in the wellbeing of our employees, we strengthen our culture, our community, and our purpose.”

“Our partnership with McDonald's Qatar reflects our shared belief that awareness is the first step toward prevention,” said Dr. Islam Khalid Omran, Al-Aziziya Medical Center representative.