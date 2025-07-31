Azerbaijan, Hungary Gearing Up For Next Economic Co-Op Commission Meeting
The discussions were held during a meeting between the Azerbaijani Minister of Finance and Co-Chairman of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary, Sahil Babayev, and Hungarian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Tamas József Torman.
The meeting underscored the fruitful evolution of bilateral
relations between the two nations across all sectors and the
pivotal role of the aforementioned commission in enhancing
collaborative synergies.
Concurrently, there was a palpable endorsement of the synergistic collaboration between our nations within the context of multilateral frameworks and global convenings.
