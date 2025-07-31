Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Hungary Gearing Up For Next Economic Co-Op Commission Meeting

Azerbaijan, Hungary Gearing Up For Next Economic Co-Op Commission Meeting


2025-07-31 03:09:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Preparations for the next, 11th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian economic cooperation commission scheduled for this September in Budapest were discussed today, the Finance Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .

The discussions were held during a meeting between the Azerbaijani Minister of Finance and Co-Chairman of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary, Sahil Babayev, and Hungarian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Tamas József Torman.

The meeting underscored the fruitful evolution of bilateral relations between the two nations across all sectors and the pivotal role of the aforementioned commission in enhancing collaborative synergies.

Concurrently, there was a palpable endorsement of the synergistic collaboration between our nations within the context of multilateral frameworks and global convenings.

MENAFN31072025000187011040ID1109869998

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search