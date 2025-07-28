BNDES Approves BRL 1B Financing For Atlas Renewable Energy's 11 Solar Plants In Brazil Powering Data Centers

The Draco Solar Complex will have an installed capacity of 505 MWac (579 MWdc) and will generate approximately 2,100 direct jobs during construction.

- Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable EnergyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas Renewable Energy and Brazil's National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved an approximately BRL 1 billion (about US$179 million) financing package for the construction of the Draco Solar Complex in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The complex will contain 11 photovoltaic power plants with a combined installed capacity of 505 MWac (579 MWdc), supplying industrial demand with energy equivalent to powering 569,000 homes. The project is set to enter operation in early 2026, and the construction phase is expected to generate about 2,100 direct jobs.The project also includes the construction of a 500 kV substation and a single-circuit, 15 km transmission line connecting to Brazil's National Interconnected System (SIN).“We are very pleased to see Atlas work with BNDES again, this time financing our Draco Solar Complex,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy.“Together, we have financed the implementation of nearly 2 GW of installed solar capacity across Brazil, not only accelerating the country's energy transition, but also strengthening local supply chains, generating skilled jobs, and delivering reliable, cost-effective power to key industries, such as Data Centers.”“This project adds a significant volume of clean, renewable energy to our electricity mix and supports the government's decarbonization policy,” said BNDES President Aloizio Mercadante.“With Brazil's solar capacity now at 39 GW, BNDES remains committed to the green agenda across energy production, process decarbonization, and forest restoration.”Atlas and BNDES share a history of pioneering financial solutions, initially collaborating on dollar‐denominated financing and now demonstrating adaptability with this BRL‐denominated agreement.ABOUT ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGYAtlas Renewable Energy is a leading Latin American clean‐energy developer with an 8.4 GW portfolio-3.6 GW operational and 2.5 GW in advanced development. Since 2017, we have specialized in structuring, financing, building and operating large‐scale solar and storage projects. Our experienced team combines deep power‐market knowledge with a proven ESG track record to help major corporations transition to 100 percent clean energy.For more information, visit .

...al

LLYC

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.