13Th Global Sustainability And CSR Forum Calls For Unified Action On Sustainability

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 4:30 PM

The 13th Global Sustainability and CSR Forum, organised by the Arabia CSR Network , concluded its two-day event under the theme“Sustainable Growth: Orchestrating a Global Change.” The rebranded forum marked its transformation into a truly global platform, calling for unified action on pressing issues such as the circular economy, food security, water cooperation, green finance, sustainable urban development, and youth empowerment.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy & Tourism, the forum gathered ministers, UN officials, business leaders, academics, and youth. Sheikh Eng. Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi highlighted that the forum serves as a pioneering platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among global leaders, experts, and institutions, reinforcing the spirit of collective action and supporting international efforts towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Keynote speakers included Eng. Sigit Reliantoro from Indonesia, Bérangère Boëll from the UN, and Sarah Shaw from Majra National CSR Fund, UAE. Day one sessions explored regenerative models for the circular economy, resilient food systems, and cross-border water collaboration, featuring a dynamic youth panel of Emirati entrepreneurs and a fireside chat with Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, 6th President of Mauritius. Day two featured sessions on clean energy transition, green finance, and urban sustainability. Experts emphasised the convergence of technology, policy, and finance to achieve net-zero ambitions, stressing that sustainable finance aligns risk, return, and resilience.

Habiba Al Mar'ashi, founder and CEO of Arabia CSR Network, underscored that the forum represents a“harmonious movement for change,” translating dialogue into actionable blueprints for a resilient, inclusive future. Other keynote speakers, including Maha Al Gargawi of Dubai Chambers and Dr Yousef Al-Assaf of Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai, echoed the importance of long-term vision and collaboration. It also featured a special fireside chat with Eugene Mayne of Tristar Group.

The forum was supported by Tristar Group, McDonald's UAE, Al Sayer Group, Majra National CSR Fund, UAE, and key partners including Dubai Chambers, University of Dubai, Khaleej Times, Farnek, and Emirates Environmental Group.

