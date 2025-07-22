Kazakhstan's Vietjet Strengthens Uzbekistan Air Links Via Samarkand Flights

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)VietJet Qazaqstan (formerly Qazaq Air) has announced the extension of its direct seasonal flights between Turkestan and Samarkand until October 25, 2025, Trend reports.

The airline had originally planned to suspend the route at the end of August. However, due to sustained demand, the service will continue through the fall season.

The low-cost carrier began operating flights to Samarkand on May 1. Currently, flights are available on Thursdays and Sundays. Beginning September 1, 2025, the schedule will shift, with flights to be operated on Fridays and Sundays.

VietJet Qazaqstan is a Kazakhstan-based airline and a subsidiary of Vietnam's Sovico Group. According to recent reports, the airline operates a fleet of five aircraft.