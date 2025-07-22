Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan's Vietjet Strengthens Uzbekistan Air Links Via Samarkand Flights

Kazakhstan's Vietjet Strengthens Uzbekistan Air Links Via Samarkand Flights


2025-07-22 09:07:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 22. VietJet Qazaqstan (formerly Qazaq Air) has announced the extension of its direct seasonal flights between Turkestan and Samarkand until October 25, 2025, Trend reports.

The airline had originally planned to suspend the route at the end of August. However, due to sustained demand, the service will continue through the fall season.

The low-cost carrier began operating flights to Samarkand on May 1. Currently, flights are available on Thursdays and Sundays. Beginning September 1, 2025, the schedule will shift, with flights to be operated on Fridays and Sundays.

VietJet Qazaqstan is a Kazakhstan-based airline and a subsidiary of Vietnam's Sovico Group. According to recent reports, the airline operates a fleet of five aircraft.

MENAFN22072025000187011040ID1109831992

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search